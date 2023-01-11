How this Forsyth County teen became a CrossFit world champion

Keshma wasn’t able to make it to Mexico to watch Kaiden compete last month, but as she watched a video of him taking away the win, she couldn’t help but be proud.

The Forsyth teen had trained every day alongside Dr. Hank Hogan, his dad and coach, to prepare for and then qualify for the competition, which he did by submitting a video of him performing workouts posted online by the International Function Fitness Federation.

After qualifying, Kaiden traveled to Mexico with hundreds of other athletes from 19 different countries to compete in his age division, 15-16-year-old boys. Together, they had to perform in six different events: endurance, strength, bodyweight, skill, mixed and power.

These events included many different races and workouts including swims, runs, rope climbs, handstand walks and burpees. Although Kaiden had struggled with strength exercises in the past, he ended up winning in most categories, walking away as the overall world champion for the first time.

Kaiden said winning an international competition felt amazing, and it reaffirmed his passion for CrossFit.

“It’s really rewarding to feel like your hard work paid off,” Kaiden said. “Still, I just like to train. It’s fun for me. My dad made sure I wasn’t just doing it for competition. … He wanted to make sure I actually liked going to the gym and actually working out. Regardless of the competitions, I have fun working out every day.”

But as he has exercised his passion, Kaiden took part in many competitions before his win in Mexico last month. He took third place this past year at Wodapalooza, an annual CrossFit festival, and first at the Elite Pit Fitness Throwdown. He also qualified and placed eighth at the CrossFit Games in 2021, the largest worldwide CrossFit competition.