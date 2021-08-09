Jacob Smith named editor of the Dawson County News

Dawson County News Reporter Jacob Smith has been named to lead the Dawsonville-based newspaper starting on Monday, Aug. 9, following former DCN Editor Alexander Popp’s recent promotion to a leading role at the paper’s parent company, Metro Market Media.
Smith, a University of North Georgia alumni, joined the Dawson County News in March of 2020 as a part-time sports reporter and quickly established himself as a charismatic, trusted journalist in the North Georgia sports world. Smith has worked as a full-time reporter for the DCN and its sister newspaper, the Forsyth County News, for the better part of a year.
Following news of his promotion, Smith said that he was honored and excited to take a leading role at the newspaper.
“The City of Dawsonville and Dawson County welcomed me with open arms when I first got here, so it was a no-brainer when I was approached about moving into the editor role,” Smith said. “I couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing the news to our community.”
“Jacob has done a great job during his time with Metro Market Media and really loves the Dawson County community. We are excited he has agreed to step into this new role and look forward to him taking the reins at the Dawson County News,” said Publisher Stephanie Woody.
Popp, who was hired as editor of the DCN in January of 2020, will now lead Metro Market Media’s outdoor adventure and travel company World’s Best Adventures as co-founder.
Contact Smith with story ideas and news tips at jsmith@dawsonnews.com, editor@dawsonnews.com or by calling (706) 265 3384.
This story was originally published in the Dawson County News.