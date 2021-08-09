Jacob Smith named editor of the Dawson County News

Dawson County News Reporter Jacob Smith has been named to lead the Dawsonville-based newspaper starting on Monday, Aug. 9, following former DCN Editor Alexander Popp’s recent promotion to a leading role at the paper’s parent company, Metro Market Media.

Smith, a University of North Georgia alumni, joined the Dawson County News in March of 2020 as a part-time sports reporter and quickly established himself as a charismatic, trusted journalist in the North Georgia sports world. Smith has worked as a full-time reporter for the DCN and its sister newspaper, the Forsyth County News, for the better part of a year.

Following news of his promotion, Smith said that he was honored and excited to take a leading role at the newspaper.



