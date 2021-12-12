Library honors its longest-serving volunteer

Almost 50 people gathered at the Cumming Library on Nov. 30 to honor Bruce Koehler on his 30-year anniversary as a shelving volunteer for Forsyth County Public Library.

Guests included current and former co-workers, library patrons and many friends.

Formerly an arbitrator who handled labor negotiations and litigation for Norfolk Southern Railroad, Koehler holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

He suffered a stroke in 1988 and conquers numerous obstacles each day including limited speech and mobility. Koehler uses Dial-A-Ride to get to the library for his two volunteer library shifts a week shelving in the Teen, Large Print, and Spanish collections.

Koehler began volunteering for the library in 1991 as part of his stroke rehabilitation. That was five years before Forsyth County Public Library even existed as an independent single county library system.

“Bruce has more longevity at FCPL than anyone in this room or anyone on staff,” Library Director Anna Lyle said.

With an average of 17 hours of volunteer service per week, Koehler is well known for his cheerfulness, diligence, and outstanding eye for detail.

He prides himself on finding items that are on the wrong cart, missing stickers, or shelved incorrectly and he keeps track of the number of carts he shelves each day as well as the number of items he finds in the wrong place.



