Local man creates fairy village, hopes to see it grow

When Dan O’Hara downsized to an apartment at Halcyon two years ago, he thought he wouldn’t get the chance to play in a big yard again. That all changed when he found a “perfectly green grotto” off the Big Creek Greenway by Halcyon that was “just asking to become a fairy village.”

“Downsizing to an apartment took a little bit of getting used to, but [the Halcyon Fairy Village] helped a lot because I wasn’t working in the yard, but I was definitely playing out here,” O’Hara said. “I can be outside and live in an apartment and still have fun without having to mow the grass.”

O’Hara said he was inspired by the fairy village on Sawnee Mountain that a Girl Scouts troop created years prior. He said he used to hike the mountain and visit the village with his daughter when she was younger.

He began the project in August, finding some old tree trunks and placing them around the grotto, making platforms for fairy houses to balance on.