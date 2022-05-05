Recent orientation for Boys and Girls State draws a large crowd

Twenty-two rising senior high school boys and 21 girls from eight participating public and private Cumming schools, plus their parents descended upon American Legion Post 307’s meeting facility at Ingram Funeral Home’s Chapel on April 18 for the initial Boys State and Girls State orientation.



There, they were advised about what to expect during their week-long civics scholarships the week of June 12.

These two programs immerse high-performing students in a realistic environment allowing them to experience the functions and philosophy of American government and civic responsibility from city and county and state and national perspectives.

The enrichment program is a long-term investment in America’s future, and Post 307 is proud to hold the record for most students sponsored in the state.

The Post fundraises to cover the costs and works directly with the students and their parents to maximize the experience.

The location of the Boys State program is at Gordon State College in Barnesville, and the Girls State program will take place at Valdosta State University in Valdosta.

Next up for the Post is its annual community barbecue in concert with Beaver Toyota and Socks Love Barbecue for Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 21.

Tickets are $10. For more information about the event, click here.