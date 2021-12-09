Sisters holding bake sale to help humane society

While families were adjusting to COVID-safe holiday festivities last year, Dylan, 10, and Reese Pirtle, 8, decided “they wanted to do something special” to celebrate Christmas in a unique way.

The sisters came up with the idea to host a bake sale under the Christmas lights at their house, collecting donated baked goods from neighbors and making their own hot chocolate bombs.

Last Christmas, Dylan and Reese were able to raise $778 and donate the money to the Humane Society of Forsyth County.

This year, Dylan and Reese’s dad, Jared, said that their bake sale has “already doubled in size.” He also explained that Crumbl Cookies will be participating in this year’s event.

“The girls were so excited and proud of their work [last year] that they decided to make [the bake sale] an annual thing,” Jared said.

Dylan and Reese are currently taking orders for hot chocolate bombs, and they will be selling their goodies from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3870 Pleasant Woods Drive.

The sisters will be selling Crumbl Cookies, fudge, hot chocolate bombs, candy canes, Christmas Crack and other baked goodies.

Cash, Venmo and donations of baked goods are welcomed.