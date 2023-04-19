Why this Forsyth County man spends his days picking up roadside trash

Earth Day is April 22, but one Forsyth County resident picks up litter nearly every day of the week throughout the year.
Phillip Ericson, 72, moved to Georgia from Minnesota in 1992 and settled in Forsyth County in 2008. He can commonly be seen walking along Majors Road in Cumming, trash bag in tow, picking up litter as he walks along.
“I’ve done that about my whole life,” said Ericson. “I just like to be outside, and I like to see the green. I grew up on a farm, so it brings back a lot of good memories.”
Ericson goes outside to collect trash at least five days a week, and monitors about six miles worth of road that he regularly keeps clean.
“I’m out here, I might as well do it,” said Ericson. “A clean environment is a very good environment.”
When he first started picking up litter around Majors Road in 2008, Ericson would bring along small grocery bags and could fill two or three bags in a span of roughly six miles. As the area’s population has increased, though, Ericson has seen a higher volume of trash on the roadside.
“There is an increase in trash,” Ericson said. “But in terms of population growth, the amount of trash per person actually seems less. I think it’s just the number of people causing the increase.”
Ericson now brings kitchen sized trash bags with him on his walks, always keeping a few extra bags in his pocket. When he fills up a bag, he leaves it by the side of the road so he can drive by and pick them up with his car after he completes his walk.
“The good thing about it is that some of those bags disappear,” Ericson said. “Some people are picking them up, which is appreciated.”
For all his own efforts, Ericson is sure to highlight the work and support of others he has seen in the community. Drivers often honk and wave when they see him, slow down and move over to give him more room beside the road. Some even offer to take his filled-up trash bags to lighten his load.
“One of the worst trash episodes I’ve ever seen was on Majors Road, out by the Greenway going north. It was around Christmas time and there were about three or four big boxes of packaging peanuts,” Ericson recalled. “It took me about a month. I didn’t clean it all at once. But one good thing is that on one of those days a mother and her children stopped and gave me some water and a doughnut.”
Ericson appreciates all the help and support he has received from the community, and said he enjoys seeing other Forsyth County residents contribute to the effort. While he does encourage people to help keep the roadsides clean, he is also adamant about proper safety.
“You’ve got to be careful if you’re out on the roads,” Ericson cautioned. “You’ve got to know what you’re doing because there are a lot of vehicles on the roads right now. Take care.”
As long as people take proper precautions, Ericson is happy to accept help. Sometimes, he encounters discarded items that are too heavy for him to manage on his own. He says there are a few large items along Shiloh Road, including a big recliner, that he isn’t able to handle.
Aside from those large items, Ericson is happy to continue to play his part gathering whatever litter he can.
“I find a lot of fast-food wrappers. That’s probably number one,” he said. “Number two, which is pretty close, is probably alcohol. Beer cans, little bottles, and wine jugs.”
Despite the continuing problem of litter on the streets, Ericson ultimately offers a positive message.
“People are good,” Ericson said. “I have a feeling there are other people picking up trash, because it looks like it. It’s being done.”