Why this Forsyth County man spends his days picking up roadside trash

Earth Day is April 22, but one Forsyth County resident picks up litter nearly every day of the week throughout the year.

Phillip Ericson, 72, moved to Georgia from Minnesota in 1992 and settled in Forsyth County in 2008. He can commonly be seen walking along Majors Road in Cumming, trash bag in tow, picking up litter as he walks along.

“I’ve done that about my whole life,” said Ericson. “I just like to be outside, and I like to see the green. I grew up on a farm, so it brings back a lot of good memories.”