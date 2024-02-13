Why this law student from Forsyth County is headed to the Paris Olympics Ji Ye Pak, a Georgia State University law school student from Forsyth County, is heading to the Paris Olympics this summer as part of an experimental course aimed at teaching students entertainment, sports and intellectual property law through the scope of the Olympic Games. Photo courtesy of Ji Ye Pak. Ji Ye Pak walked into her class at Georgia State University just three weeks into the semester to find cameras set up all around the room.