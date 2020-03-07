Here’s how you can help convince Trader Joe’s to come to Forsyth County

Since the announcement in early February that Earth Fare would be closing all stores, local residents have been vocal about what they would like to see replace the grocery store: a Trader Joe’s in Forsyth County.
Now, a government entity is giving the community a chance to help sway officials with the company.
Forward Forsyth, a partnership between the Forsyth County government, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, the Development Authority of Forsyth County, the Forsyth County school system and Lanier Technical College, is accepting video submissions from locals on why the business should come to Forsyth.
“We’re asking community members to put together short video clip submissions, just kind of your personal pitch to Trader Joe’s to get them to come here,” said Laura Stewart, with the chamber. “It’s definitely something that doesn’t have to be a formal video production. It can be just done on a cell phone with your friends, family members, all ages, all folks and just really telling Trader Joe’s why you want them to come here, what your favorite Trader Joe’s products are or what you’re so excited to eat on a regular basis.”
Since Trader Joe’s has become a possibility, Forsyth County Commissioners sent a letter to the company asking them to take a look at Forsyth County.
Stewart said Forward Forsyth hears from the community all the time about what businesses they should try to attract to the area.
“But one answer that comes up readily over and over again is a Trader Joe’s,” she said. “When that conversation kind of started to arise after the announcement about Earth Fare leaving their facility at The Collection, we thought why not showcase to Trader Joe’s how much our community would love to have them here.”
Trader Joe’s has 508 stores in 42 states and Washington D.C., including seven in Georgia.
But none of those stores are in Forsyth County. The closest one is in Norcross/Peachtree Corners, with other nearby locations in Athens, Atlanta, Buckhead, Marietta, Sandy Springs and Roswell.
Company officials previously told Forsyth County News there are a few factors taken into consideration when choosing a new location, including the local population, proximity to distribution centers, the amount of parking, timing and the local workforce.
Video submissions will be accepted through Monday, March 16 and can be sent to focotraderjoes@gmail.com