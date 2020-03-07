Here’s how you can help convince Trader Joe’s to come to Forsyth County

Since the announcement in early February that Earth Fare would be closing all stores, local residents have been vocal about what they would like to see replace the grocery store: a Trader Joe’s in Forsyth County.

Now, a government entity is giving the community a chance to help sway officials with the company.

Forward Forsyth, a partnership between the Forsyth County government, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, the Development Authority of Forsyth County, the Forsyth County school system and Lanier Technical College, is accepting video submissions from locals on why the business should come to Forsyth.

“We’re asking community members to put together short video clip submissions, just kind of your personal pitch to Trader Joe’s to get them to come here,” said Laura Stewart, with the chamber. “It’s definitely something that doesn’t have to be a formal video production. It can be just done on a cell phone with your friends, family members, all ages, all folks and just really telling Trader Joe’s why you want them to come here, what your favorite Trader Joe’s products are or what you’re so excited to eat on a regular basis.”