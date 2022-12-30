From finding lost rings to winning title rings, our favorite stories of 2022

Ashlyn Yule

Tattoos and diving for diamonds

As someone who loves earrings, I’ve made a few trips into Fulton County to get safe, lasting piercings. I’ve grown up in Forsyth County and always known that to get a tattoo or piercing, you had to go elsewhere. It wasn’t a big deal; Forsyth just didn’t have any tattoo shops.

What I didn’t know, however, was how big of a deal Forsyth County’s unified development code rules about tattoo shops were to artists and business owners until I sat down to chat with Russ Abbott, who lives in Forsyth County but works in Roswell at his shop, Ink & Dagger Tattoo.