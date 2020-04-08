The color to use in 2020 is a timeless one

See the full issue of the April 400 Life magazine here.



These are crazy times (coronavirus, election year, Facebook), and crazy times call for using colors that can sooth our collective anxiety.

That’s why The Pantone Color Institute selected a familiar and time-honored color for its 2020 Color of the Year: PANTONE 19-4052.

Or, in layman’s terms, “classic blue.”

“We are living in a time that requires trust and faith,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on.”

It’s a stark departure for the Pantone company, which has selected a color of the year since 2000. Recent picks have been far less traditional. Last year’s color was living coral (think vibrant pink). Others have included ultra violet (2019), serenity (2016), marsala (2015), radiant orchid (2014), tangerine tango (2012) … well, you get the idea.

But now is not the time to break with convention, the Pantone company says. In an age of political polarization and #fakenews and yet another season of American Idol, Pantone elected to promote a color that offers “the promise of protection.”

A "restful" color, Pantone says, that "brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit."

A “non-aggressive” color that is “easily relatable.”

A color that “fosters resilience.”

A “universal favorite.”

A color that "fosters resilience."

