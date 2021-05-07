Daughter inherits mother's 'servant's heart,' duo finds passion for helping community together

Since her two kids were little, Shawna Lyons and her husband have made it a point to teach their children the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community. As her children, Ansley and Ryan, grew older, each of them used their “servant’s hearts” to help others in their own, unique way.

“My mom’s philosophy is: ‘If you’re going to do it, you’ve got to want to do it,’” said Ansley, a junior at Alliance Academy. “She’s not going to just sit there and force me to … do all this community service if I don’t want to do it myself.”

Shawna and her daughter grew closer when she started participating in pageants six years ago. Through pageantry, Ansley discovered her passion for helping others.

Ansley said each person who competes in pageants is typically encouraged to pick a “certain platform,” or a cause they can support. She started volunteering with the Susan G. Komen Foundation because her aunt is a two-time breast cancer survivor. Ansley said that her aunt and her mom would do the three-day walks whenever they could.

“That’s where I started my community service journey, with my mom and my aunt,” Ansley said. “And it’s just really evolved from there.”

When Ansley entered high school, her passion for fighting food insecurity blossomed.

“You know that people go to school on free and reduced lunch,” Ansley said. “And when you’re a kid, you see that but you never really understand what that means.”

Ansley said that one of her goals is to take her passion nationally, and she hopes to someday help a foodbank in every state by encouraging residents to donate boxes of cereal.

Shawna, who has been a teacher in Forsyth County for more than 10 years and has seen food insecurity existing in public schools, was more than happy to support her daughter in the cause.