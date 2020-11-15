Forsyth County couple works with local organizations to continue fundraising efforts despite pandemic

This article appears in the November issue of 400 Life Magazine



When Brian and Kelly Tam first opened their restaurant, Tam’s BackStage, in Forsyth County more than 15 years ago, they made an important decision — every year, on the restaurant’s opening anniversary, they would do something to give back to the community in some way.

Both Kelly and Brian strongly believe in the importance of showing support to community members in the same way that community members support them and their businesses.

“It’s that philosophy of us giving back,” Kelly said. “Honestly, I don’t believe that businesses are successful without the community embracing them, and the community has been so good to us. It’s just a part of who we are. We have to show that appreciation and give back in some way.”

Every summer when the anniversary of Tam’s BackStage comes around, and now also the anniversary of their second restaurant, Tam’s Tupelo, the couple holds a huge fundraiser to support a local nonprofit.

Kelly said that they try to “spread the wealth,” and support different beneficiaries each year. They decide on the fundraiser, in part, on where they both see a need in the community.

The Tam’s once decided to hold an annual fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Forsyth to help with the purchase of an ambulance designed specifically for children. Without one, CHOA was not able to properly respond and help with emergency calls involving infants.

Over the years, the couple have held fundraisers for other local organizations and nonprofits including Jesse’s House, The Place of Forsyth, Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Humane Society of Forsyth County, the local United Way and Forsyth County Community Connection.

This year, Tam’s Tupelo held a fundraising effort to raise money for the Bald Ridge Lodge, a local nonprofit organization that provides safe haven and counseling for at-risk boys. Kelly said that with the pandemic, they were unsure how they could hold a fundraiser.

