FOXERS makes upscale women's underwear that is both stylish and comfortable

You may refer to them as unmentionables, but the underwear at this Dawson County boutique is definitely worth talking about.

Opened in 2021 by April Spring, CEO of the 2007-born global brand by the same name, FOXERS flagship store is the fruit of her below-the-belt light-bulb idea.

That revelation — one she holds two patents for — was putting the stretchy band from the waistline of men’s boxers onto other styles of underwear for both men and women.

The result was a game-changer in undergarments and the launchpad for a highly trafficked website and her storefront filled with innovative underwear, clothing, accessories, and more.

“I have loved fashion since I can remember,” said Spring, an investor relations guru originally from Norfolk, Va. “I grew up loving to dress up and create new looks of my own. After many years in the business world, I thought this was the perfect time to follow my passion.

“Having the business background has helped us to persevere through so many ups and downs of the economy and the business of an entrepreneur.”

And in the underwear industry, those ups and downs often have something to do with the consumer.

“I hear it all of the time — people will say, ‘that’s for the young girls, not me!’” said Spring. “This is the craziest response. Underwear is for everyone. I think, because for so many years panties were so plain and ugly, that women believed pretty equaled sexy.

"This is the biggest misconception. Pretty is for us, for you, for the woman herself. I make fun, comfortable, and foxy underwear for men and women of all ages and sizes."




