How this Forsyth Central High School teacher is using his passion to prepare students for the world of film

What were your thoughts when Mitch Young came to you and said he wanted you to start the film academy?

“I didn’t even hesitate because as soon as I heard movies, I said, ‘I’m in!’” Hanline said. “But I will say after I committed and said yes, I went home and thought, ‘What did I just do? I don’t know how to do a lot of that stuff.’”

As a film teacher, Hanline said he must know how to edit, operate a camera, understand different types of lenses, camera theory, audio, lighting and more. But to better teach his students about all these different aspects of film, he started to bring professionals from the industry into the classroom.

It started with one filmmaker who came in to shoot a video about the film academy who ended up spending the day working with the students, helping them set up lights on their set and talking with them.

“That was when it dawned on me that I can’t rely on learning it all myself to teach them,” Hanline said. “I have to go find other people to do it, which actually ties right into how the film academy works.”

Within the film academy, Hanline said he and the other teachers all work together to make sure students are learning all of what they need to. He doesn’t teach the students how to write scripts or act in front of the camera. Instead, they learn from a dramatic writing teacher for a separate English credit and from a theater teacher for a fine arts credit.

“You can’t do it all yourself,” Hanline said. “That’s one of the things I’m hoping we can establish with other programs in the state is the expectation of work with the other resources that you have. Because if it’s just one person trying to do the whole thing, it’s not going to be what it could be.

“I’m really lucky to be here because that support is already in place,” he continued. “We’ve got kids learning about art, acting, writing, construction and filmmaking, and it’s all different teachers that are coming together in the film academy to make that happen.”