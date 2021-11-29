How one local animal clinic sets the industry standard for pet care

This article appears in the December edition of 400 Life Magazine



For more than 30 years Crestview Animal Hospital has been one of North Georgia’s most trusted and reliable veterinary clinics. Crestview was founded by Dr. John P. McGruder in 1988 as a rural area practice caring for Forsyth County’s animals both large and small. Three decades later, it has grown into a sizeable practice with more than 50 employees, providing high-quality progressive care to the area’s small animals.

In 2011, Dr. McGruder was joined by Dr. David Sewell who brought many years of veterinary experience to the practice. Throughout the last decade, the Crestview team of now eight doctors and highly-trained support staff have added cutting edge technology to their expected level of veterinary care to thousands of pets in North Georgia.

“There is no standing still in the world of medicine,” Sewell said. “If you’re not constantly striving to improve, you will very quickly fall behind and your patients will suffer.”

Today, Crestview Animal Hospital offers a wide variety of veterinary services ranging from routine care and vaccinations to emergency care, advanced orthopedic and soft tissue surgeries, internal medicine and boarding and grooming. This service menu, their carefully curated customer care, and expert medical training continue to make them a top choice among North Georgia’s pet owners.



