Breaking: Crash shuts down Ga. 400 near Exit 14
Breaking news: Crash on GA 400 southbound just south of Exit 14 in front of Lakewood Antique Market. FCSO said to expect delays for some time.
The City of Cumming is developing an app. Here's what you'll be able to do on it
The City of Cumming is getting an app.