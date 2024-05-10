Three high schools in Forsyth County are among the best in the state, according to a ranking recently released by U.S. News and World Report.
These Forsyth County high schools ranked top 10 in the state
Latest
-
How many challenges to media center books were made in Forsyth County schools this year? The answer might surprise you
-
‘They’ve set a precedent for all those that come behind them:’ West Forsyth High honors first graduating seniors in 3DE program
-
These Forsyth County first graders collected over 80 backpacks, suitcases for local foster children
-
‘I honestly thought I was going to die:’ East Forsyth High student ingested 10 THC gummies, forced medical lockdown