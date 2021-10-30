‘I am part of their Family:’ Beloved chef makes dining a treat for residents of Arbor Terrace

This article appears in the November edition of 400 Life Magazine.



Let’s put it this way: If you are discounting assisted living food for something reminiscent of your elementary cafeteria line, you’re still living in those dark ages. Point in case: Chef Antonio Castro, the dining director at Arbor Terrace South Forsyth in Johns Creek.

Under his direction since late 2020, he’s transformed the kitchen and dining room into something that’s reminiscent, instead, of a cozy family dinner table.

He curates menus to please seasoned palates and experiences to make every bite something to be shared with friends and family. In fact, he feels like these people are his family — and it’s better than Mama used to make.

Actually, it’s more accurate to say it’s a whole lot better than what his maid used to make. A family blended in Italian and Peruvian, Castro grew up in Lima, Peru, where it was customary for families to employ a maid to help around the house, including dinner, while the parents worked.

“She was a horrible cook,” Castro admitted, laughing. “I would save my money that my dad would pay me for working at their photography store and go to the market to buy my own food so I could make my own dinner.”

He credits her though, because if he hadn’t had to learn how to cook, he wouldn’t have discovered how much he loved it. Her influence still surfaces today, as one of his signature dishes features the quinoa she introduced to him at a young age.

Named quinotto by Castro, this risotto-style quinoa dish blends his Peruvian upbringing with his Italian roots and tastes a lot better than the quinoa and milk the maid used to make.

