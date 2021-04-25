‘I’ll be there’ — Mother, daughter duo build strong legacy within South Forsyth marketing program

As she neared graduation, she remembered others asking if she would take over her mom’s legacy as a DECA teacher. At the time, she almost scoffed at the idea. She comes from a family of teachers, and she wanted to break out from the pack and find a career path that she could call her own.

After graduating from the University of Georgia, she began to guide her career down the corporate route. While still taking classes, she began an internship at Arby’s corporate headquarters that later turned into a job in the company’s marketing department.

From there, she worked in advertising sales at Discovery Channel and later in media planning at 22 Squared, an advertising agency in Atlanta.

“It was great and so much fun,” Chasady said. “But I remember when I got back home …. it always felt like there was kind of a hole. I felt like what I do is really cool, but I’m not fulfilled. There is something missing, and I can’t figure out what it is.”

At the same time, Chasady remembered using almost all of her vacation time off from work to go with her mom on week-long trips to DECA competitions. For the first time, she started to seriously consider leaving the corporate world to go into teaching.

“I battled with coming back to teach because I didn’t want to admit it to myself,” Chasady said. “I had all of these dreams of being a CMO of a major corporation. But then it just dawned on me that it doesn’t matter what title I have if I don’t feel fulfilled.”

When Chasady told her about the decision, Debra said she had mixed feelings. She knew that her daughter is talented and would be able to go far within a corporation, but she also knew from her own experience how amazing teaching could be.

Thinking back to just her second year at Forsyth Central, Debra remembered one student who she said was incredibly timid and shy. She eventually talked him into going to a DECA competition, and he ended up walking off stage that day with a trophy.

“I’ve never won anything in my whole life,” she remembered him saying.

She felt the impact the moment had on him, and she knew then that she would stay with DECA for as long as she could.

“I will never forget it,” she said. “It still gives me chills just talking about it.”

Chasady began teaching marketing at South Forsyth three years ago just before Debra retired from her job at the district office overseeing all of Forsyth County’s DECA chapters. Debra said Chasady’s role there has helped her to stay connected to the program.