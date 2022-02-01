‘It’s about the music:’ Local man passes on passion for music with his handmade instrument inspired by 1800s Appalachia

Jimmy Loudermilk first started playing music when he was only 8 years old, picking up the guitar before moving on to every stringed instrument he could get his hands on.

He loved the way music could bring him and his friends and family together while also giving him a brief escape from his worries as he paid close attention to making his music come to life.

After years of playing music, he saw an etching from the Civil War era of two men sitting at a campsite, one of them holding an instrument made from a cigar box — the likes of which Loudermilk said he had never seen before.

The man in the etching holds the stringed instrument under his chin and plays it with a bow much like a violin.

This inspired Loudermilk to start thinking outside of the box when it came to music, and he eventually found his way to the Museum of Appalachia in Clinton, Tennessee, where he learned about instruments made by everyday people in that area in the 1800s.

“People used to make instruments out of whatever they had at home, and I like that spirit,” Loudermilk said. “They couldn’t afford instruments, so they would make stuff out of what they had.”

This idea eventually inspired the Forsyth County resident to create Coal Mountain Panjo, a traveling business where he sells the instruments he makes out of thrifted or recycled household items.

