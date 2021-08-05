‘It’s like art:’ Owner of Endless Scales has been breeding boas for almost a decade

So let’s break it down

According to Embora Pets, a morph is “a genetic mutation that alters the appearance of the snake” while remaining the same breed.

After the litter in 2013, Erickson traded some of his snakes with Delbono to get his first boa with the desert gene.

The first desert boa was made by breeding a snow and hog island boa together, he said. This produced a gene that would have a “nice, creamy color.”

He said the gene had some “bad blood” and was “mismanaged” by breeders, so it quickly lost popularity amongst other breeders.

“Lawyers got involved, and that deaded the project for a while,” Erickson said.

Being a creative, ambitious person by nature, he tackled the challenge of working with the Desert gene and last year was able to produce the first Desert T-Positive Sunglow Jungle Motley in the world, which he said was “a really big step.”

“There are certain genetics where if you say you have the only one … it holds a little bit more weight,” he said.

Erickson said his biggest accomplishment was when he produced what he believes to be the very first Desert Sunglow Blood boa. He said if his genetic typing is correct, he would price the animal around $10,000 because it carries double recessive genes along with a Hypo trait.

Blood and Desert are both recessive traits, and they give snakes a red and a creamy appearance respectively. Hypo, short for hypomelanistic, is a gene that “fights against black and dark pigment,” so it keeps the snake’s coloration light.

“He’s really a beautiful animal,” Erickson said. “Even when he hasn’t shed, he’s still got that neon color.”

Since 2015, Erickson has produced countless Desert boas with different variations, though he’s been keeping a lot of his personal project under wraps.

“It’s about the recognition for a lot of people,” Erickson said. “Some people are a little bit higher on their egos than others, but I stay away from posting on the forums and only post when something is born and when it sheds.”

He said that he will post a few status updates on “the babies and then leaves them alone.” While he doesn’t do a lot of online posts, he still gets “big-name breeders” reaching out to him.

“Recognition is great,” Erickson said. “But I don’t [breed] my boas for that. I do it because I love to see what comes out at the end of the road. It’s like art.”







