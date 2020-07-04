Marie’s Italian Deli reopens and readies for college football crowds

See the full issue of the July 400 Life magazine here.

There were lots of big plans for Marie’s Italian Deli in 2020, including a new expansion that would increase seating, the size of the popular eatery’s bakery and doubling the number of beer taps and having a new focus on college football Saturdays.

But, just like every other business, COVID-19 meant a change in plans for Marie’s, though after a few months of social distancing, those original plans are getting back on track.

Owner Karen Smith said the restaurant’s renovations were completed in early February and had been opened for five weeks when the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect, but the restaurant is finally getting a chance to show off the new additions.

“Bakery sales were up 400% in those five weeks,” Karen said.

“We were finally able to do the things we’d always wanted to do,” added her son, Matt. “We’ve been wanting to become the place where people come to watch a football game or something like that when college football season comes around, so we didn’t really have that vibe in our restaurant until we got this new space.”

The expansion means twice as many beer taps, a bigger bakery and an additional 60 seats, for a maximum capacity of 140 customers. The expansion even meant that as Marie’s reopened dining, 60 customers could come in instead of 30, the amount they would have been allowed pre-expansion.

