Morrow Family Medicine makes community the priority patient

This article appears in the October issue of 400 Life Magazine



When Morrow Family Medicine opened in June 2011, they wanted to introduce Forsyth County to a unique kind of health care — one that wouldn’t be simply patient-centered, but also that put the entire community’s wellbeing at the forefront.

They’ve done just that. They’re a neighborhood staple with two locations and have established one of the area’s most beloved charities for helping students where it matters most.

“We opened the practice to be able to provide the kind of care that people deserve and are looking for,” says Dr. Jim Morrow, CEO and one of two family physicians at the practice. “I wanted to ‘bring care back to health care,’ which I think we are doing.”

They definitely are. The Morrow Community Foundation formed The Forsyth BYOT Benefit shortly after opening and have since held bi-annual fundraisers that help put technology into the hands of underserved students so that they can be successful in school (Bring Your Own Technology).

In an age where digital is everything — especially for students, as the COVID threat put 100% of students learning from home this past spring — this year’s event could not be more important. But it does look a whole lot different.

“There has never been a time when students have needed access to technology as much as they do now,” says Peggie Morrow, co-owner and MFM’s marketing manager. “Just ask any mom or dad or grandparent whose children are attending virtual classes during this pandemic. We knew that it would have to look different this year, though. We had to create a new kind of event where anyone could get involved, but where everyone would be safe.”

The result is iChallenge, a virtual event that incentivizes physical activity through friendly community competition. Individuals or teams can register to log their active minutes over a one-month period (October 1-31) in hopes to win prizes as they raise money that helps young people right here in their own neighborhood.

“This is not just an event for athletes to log miles or burn calories,” adds Peggie. “This is for any kind of physical activity —brothers wrestling in the living room, playing a game of Twister, walking the dog. We wanted everyone to be able to get in on the fun and help their community in an active way that takes us away from the screens.”

In healthy contrast, virtual bevy is what this fundraiser is all about. BYOT helps students get their hands on technology like laptops and tablets, access to Wi-Fi, and it helps make improvements to media centers in schools across the county.

“We started BYOT because I wanted there to be something that [Jim and I] were doing for the community together,” says Peggie. “Through conversations with the PTO and the superintendent at the time, we learned that there were more than 2,000 kids who didn’t have access to technology. That was a big deal to us.”

It’s an even bigger deal now.



