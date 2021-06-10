‘Never too late’ — Artists rediscovers his passion through faith, inspiration

“Once God lit a fire under me, I realized this is what I should be doing,” Burt said. “I had less worry about it knowing that I really felt like I was doing what I was supposed to.”

That is why when Tracey Smith, the principal at Mashburn Elementary School at the time, approached him about painting a mural at the school, he didn’t hesitate to say yes. He loved the opportunity to come to the school and paint for kids in the community.

He donated that mural, and then once word got out about his work, principals from other schools started reaching out to him. He even started getting requests from schools outside of Forsyth County.

One day, he painted a mural in DeKalb County, and then once that principal moved to a school in Atlanta, he began As students were seperated at recess during the pandemic, several elementary schools reached out to Andy Burt, asking that he paint activities courses on the black top for students to have more to do outside. He painted this alphabet snake, along with much more, for the students at Sawnee Elementary. Photo courtesy Andy Burt. painting there. Through word-of-mouth and sharing his work on social media, the requests from both schools and businesses began to snowball, and eventually, they also began to pay him for the hours he was spending on ladders, painting works of art on their walls when he could.

He started spending less and less time working in insurance before leaving that career entirely. Burt was surprised to find at some point he could support him and his family on his art alone, which is how he was able to eventually start The Wall Nut.

“It’s been a real blessing,” Burt said. “I’m finding this second career — this new joy through my passion. And it has been amazing.”

Burt described these days as the happiest of his life. He not only loves painting, but he loves painting for kids who usually also love seeing him work. While he usually doesn’t like painting in front of others, he said elementary students are the best audience.

He always tries to work during the day when he knows kids will be passing by so he can hear them as they walk by. They always shout, ‘You’re the greatest painter!’ and ‘This is so amazing!’ And he hopes that at least one of the kids walking by in the crowd will be inspired to find their own creativity, whether that is painting or some other outlet like writing or design.

While beginning this new career, Burt also sought to inspire others with his art through volunteer work. He continues to donate murals and paintings to the community and nonprofits when he can, and one of his favorite organizations to work with is Sunshine on a Ranney Day, which helps to give dream room makeovers to children with long-term illnesses or injuries.

He remembers one painting he worked on for more than 80 hours for a girl in Gainesville who was born with a rare physical disorder. The nonprofit was working to build a therapy room for her above the garage in her family’s home, and she asked for the room to have a jungle theme.

Burt spent many weeks at the home, painting trees, monkeys and birds, creating the perfect jungle for the little girl to enjoy. Now, he said he still keeps in touch with her and her family.

“Given this gift, I need to share it with others …. To help them bring joy to a kid’s face, whether they’re in school or, in this case, they have an illness or an accident has happened, [I want to] be able to give it back to them and hopefully bring some joy and happiness to their lives through my gift of painting,” Burt said.