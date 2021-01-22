'Preventing Type 2': Forsyth County student writes children’s book to raise awareness of childhood diabetes

This article appears in the January issue of 400 Life Magazine



South Forsyth High School senior Anjali Joshi has always had a passion for both the arts and sciences.

When she was a little girl, Anjali’s grandparents were diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. So she began to research the disease to understand the symptoms and treatment.

What she discovered led her to combine the creativity of writing with her medical knowledge from science, to create a children's book entitled “Learning About You Preventing Type Two.”

“The book was especially exciting for me because it allowed me to research a lot about health care and science and kind of dive in really deeply into that,” Anjali said. “But then it also allowed me to pursue the creativity of writing a book and going through that entire process. So it was really just kind of like the best of both worlds.”

