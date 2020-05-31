Sharing the good life: Local family turns rural oasis into Forsyth County’s newest event space

See the full issue of the June 400 Life magazine here.



For nearly 60 years, Marsha Gravitt’s family has owned a scenic and rural piece of land on Tallant Drive in northwest Forsyth County, but recently, the family has found a new way to share the land with others in the community on their special days.

Marsha and her husband, Dennis, have recently transformed the land into 3 Oaks Farm and Events, a venue for special occasions like weddings, senior pictures, company events and more, officially opening in January.

“In retirement, we thought that would be a good thing to do, to stay here on the farm and have something that other people would enjoy,” Dennis said. “In fact, we came up with the tagline, ‘Sharing the Good Life.’ It is the good life.”

As the couple approached retirement — Marsha is a retired educator who taught at Sawnee and Matt Elementary schools and Dennis owns a construction business with one of their sons — they wanted to share a rustic piece of the county that is becoming less and less prominent as the county grows.

“It’s just always been a family thing, so we decided that we needed to open up and share,” Marsha said.

