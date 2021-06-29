South Forsyth football player heads back to childhood team to design new jerseys

This article appears in the July edition of 400 Life Magazine.

Blaylan Lomax first began playing football as a falcon, sporting a black jersey on the field for the first time after joining the Sharon Springs Youth Football team when he was only in first grade.

Of course, the linebacker has since moved on from the team, joining his middle school’s football team in seventh grade before heading to South Forsyth High School where he plays now as rising senior.

But he said he will never forget his team at Sharon Springs where he first found his passion and what will hopefully become his future career, especially as his family has been so involved in the team. Both of his little brothers have played as falcons, his dad coached all of them and his mom even served as the team coordinator.

Lomax said he always finds himself back on the field at Sharon Springs, spending time with those he has known his whole life and practicing for his next game.