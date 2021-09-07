‘We can’t be defeated:’ North Georgia Community Foundation helped Forsyth County nonprofits through pandemic

Fortunately, The Place and other nonprofits in Forsyth County and surrounding communities found additional support in the North Georgia Community Foundation.

In March 2020, the foundation established a fund for COVID-19, adding $350,000 of its own disaster relief money to the total. It has since given more than $1.2 million through 14 rounds of grants to 121 nonprofits impacted in the region.

CEO Michelle Prater said North Georgia Community Foundation normally works to get funding to nonprofits and communities in need, but the COVID-19 relief fund was set aside specifically for critical needs such as child care services, food, education, rental assistance and health care costs.

To make it easier for nonprofits to request funds, Prater got rid of complicated forms, and asked that nonprofits email her directly with specific needs.

“We didn’t want to make it a really difficult process, because this is such a difficult time,” she said. “When they needed the money, we needed to get out there quickly.”

Prater said she has received more than 1,200 requests from nonprofits in and around north Georgia. The requests are then vetted by a committee that verifies the organization and how its needs are tied to the pandemic.

Community members also came together during the crisis to help the foundation and other nonprofits. Megan Martin, the foundation’s vice president of marketing and development, said many in the community called to see what they could do to help.

The foundation broke $100 million in charitable fund assets for the first time, reaching $116 million at the end of last May.

Throughout the pandemic last year and into the beginning of this year, nonprofits in Forsyth County saw this same support from community members and the foundation.

“Support from the North Georgia Community Foundation and their donor-advised funds were instrumental in keeping our doors open,” Smith said.