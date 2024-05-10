By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County Schools celebrates its 2023-24 retirees
05102024FCS RETIREES
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden stands on the stage along with more than 60 retirees in attendance on Thursday, May 9. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Forsyth County Schools held its annual District Retirement Reception at the FoCAL Center on Thursday, May 9, celebrating more than 100 employees retiring at the end of this school year.