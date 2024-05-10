Forsyth County Schools held its annual District Retirement Reception at the FoCAL Center on Thursday, May 9, celebrating more than 100 employees retiring at the end of this school year.
Forsyth County Schools celebrates its 2023-24 retirees
Latest
-
These Forsyth County high schools ranked top 10 in the state
-
How many challenges to media center books were made in Forsyth County schools this year? The answer might surprise you
-
‘They’ve set a precedent for all those that come behind them:’ West Forsyth High honors first graduating seniors in 3DE program
-
These Forsyth County first graders collected over 80 backpacks, suitcases for local foster children