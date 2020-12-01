17th Annual Lakewood 400 Antiques and Gift Market set for this weekend

The Forsyth County tradition of kicking off the Christmas shopping season is here. The 17th Annual Lakewood 400 Antiques and Gift Market on Dec. 4, 5 and 6.

Each year dealers come from all over the Southeast to fill over 500 dealer spaces at the Lakewood 400 Antiques Market facility at 1321 Atlanta Highway just two miles south of downtown Cumming on Highway 9.

Customers can find Christmas decorations, gifts and local artisans along with the incredible collection of items that are sold at the monthly market throughout the year.

The climate controlled 75,000-square-foot building is full, and the outdoor courtyard and veranda areas are full for this once a year Christmas extravaganza.

“This market has become a tradition here in Forsyth County and the dealers and patrons look forward all year to this weekend,” said Rhett Spivia, show promoter.

“Why shop at the big box stores and buy the same gifts that everyone has? The items here at Lakewood 400 are unique, and you will not find them at the big box outlets. Get that special person in your life something that no one else has,” said Greg Spivia, show promoter

Admission is $3 and children under 12 are free. The ticket is good for admission the entire weekend. For more information visit www.LakewoodAntiques.com or call 770-889-3400.