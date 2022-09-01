5 keys to success for Forsyth County women in business

Officials with the United Way of Forsyth County recently invited women from throughout the community to come together for an afternoon of finding inspiration, support and guidance in the world of business.

The group of more than 100 women gathered at the Forsyth Conference Center on Friday, Aug. 26, make up Women United, a group chartered by United Way in 2019 to bring a diverse group of female leaders together.

Cheryl Kearny, a board member of United Way, welcomed the group and reminded them that the event was meant to encourage each other’s success.

“Our goal today is to make sure that we provide the time and the space for candid conversations about challenges and myths for women in business,” Kearny said.

To do that, United Way invited business leaders to speak on how they found their “seat at the table.”

United Way Executive Director Ruth Goode introduced keynote speaker Ann Cramer, a senior consultant at Coxe, Curry and Associates. She has also served as a leader in United Way for many years.

“I feel so excited, because here in Forsyth County, you brought together such an amazing group of women,” she said, looking out at the crowd and pointing out successful business owners and leaders from nonprofits including The Place of Forsyth County.

“So when I see you all here, my heart is just so full,” she continued. “I'm so grateful for your taking this precious time to be together. And of course, to support our United Way.”