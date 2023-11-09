By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
A ‘beloved’ store is making a return to Forsyth County. Where a new Parsons will be opening
11092023PARSONS
Parsons closed its doors at its original location in Cumming in February 2019, after more than 70 years in business. - photo by FCN file photo
More than four years after the February 2019 closure of its original Cumming location, Parsons Gifts is returning to Forsyth County.