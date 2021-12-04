‘A remarkable year’ celebrated at chamber's Economic Development Summit

According to local leaders, despite challenges, 2021 was a good year for business in Forsyth County and things could be looking up in 2022.

At Forward Forsyth’s Economic Development Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Lanier Technical College, Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO James McCoy said “we’ve had a remarkable year, and this coming year is shaping up to be an equally, if not more, remarkable year.”

Forward Forsyth is a public-private partnership of the Forsyth County Government, the Forsyth County Development Authority, the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, Forsyth County Schools and Forsyth’s higher-learning institutions.

Along with McCoy, local leaders, members of the business community and others gave their thoughts on Forsyth’s economy during the meeting.

A look at 2021



Derrick Brooks, the 2022 chair of the chamber’s board of directors, said 2021 has been a busy year for businesses moving to or expanding in Forsyth County.

“In 2021, we had 79 new projects,” Brooks said. “[Of the projects,] 60 were of those were new companies coming to Forsyth County, 18 of those were expansions for existing companies and one of those was a retention project where they were leaving the county, and our efforts helped them to stay.”

Brooks said 1,823 jobs were created in the county during that time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber and other community members began Together 4 FoCo, an initiative to bring residents and businesses together, which assisted 129 businesses through six Small Business Administration information sessions, helping make 21 connections for businesses and hosting six job fairs.

Brooks said FoCo Works, the chamber’s workforce development division, had created a job board that had 44 postings, a virtual career fair and two in-person career fairs, along with events focused on the manufacturing and healthcare fields.





Continuing to grow

While Brooks touched on the past successes of the county, other speakers had an eye on the future.

Bob McLeod, CFO of McDonald Development, was part of a panel of speakers and told those in attendance there was a demand for space for businesses in the county.

He said the biggest challenge “is most tenants grow here. They very rarely just sit at one size, and if you can’t accommodate their growth … they left” but a project in the works could add more space for companies.

“We’re excited that we’re starting a new project, the Forsyth Commerce Center, at Hwy. 141 and Hwy. 9,” McLeod said. “It’s going to be 900,000 square feet at completion. We’ve got our first two buildings underway, a total of 350,000 [square feet], a 200,000 and a 150,000.”

McLeod said the county has seen an increase in the types of businesses coming to the area and Forsyth’s economy, housing and entertainment options are a draw for companies and employees.

“It really kind of shocks me when I see the kind of tenants coming to the county: technology, advanced manufacturing, design,” he said. “We have aerospace design companies there. We have four different audio-visual design and technology companies. We have manufacturing and logistics engineering companies.

“We’re trying to take advantage of the great education base and proximity to housing. They want to have a short commute. The thing about Forsyth County is I think every other county and city would aspire to be what Forsyth is, which is the true work-live-play hook to do everything here.”

