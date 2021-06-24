Andrew Young speaks at Forsyth County Chamber event celebrating launch of diversity, inclusion initiative OneForsyth

The OneForsyth project was started by the chamber’s Diversity and Inclusion Community Initiative, first established in 2019 when chamber leaders began speaking about the continuing growth in the county, leading to a more diverse population.

The group’s chair, Kristen Cook, helped to expand the reach of the initiative and begin planning for OneForsyth, “an initiative celebrating differences and championing inclusive prosperity for all in Forsyth County,” according to the chamber’s website, www.focochamber.org.

Many leaders throughout the community attended the event Tuesday to learn more about the program and find ways to get involved, including members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, Forsyth County Schools and Board of Education leaders, local politicians and State Sen. Greg Dolezal.

‘Great future story’

Lori Wilson, an anchor and reporter with WSBTV, speaks on struggles that she has faced in her 23 years in television during the launch event for OneForsyth on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. - photo by Sabrina Kerns Lori Wilson, an anchor and reporter with WSBTV, also attended as a guest speaker, taking the podium to tell her own story and share why diversity and inclusion is so important in communities and workplaces.

She began by relating this back to a struggle she has had throughout her career with her hair, explaining that in the 23 years she has been in television, she has had more conversations about her hair with white male producers than she has with her own hairdresser.

Wilson remembered a time a few years ago when she was getting ready for a live shot in front of an apartment complex where a body had been found when it began raining right as they went on air.

“It was this hard, fast rain, and by the end of the live shot …. I was drenched,” Wilson said. “My hair had done what it normally does when it’s wet — went from being straight and flowy to curly. I remember getting a note from my news director, ‘This can never happen again.’”

From that point on, Wilson made it her personal mission to make her own choices with her hair, and in her next contract, she negotiated a clause that said she could wear her hair naturally on television. Ever since, she has felt more like her “authentic self” and more confident in her work.

She hopes that OneForsyth can help others in the community reach that same confidence, leading to businesses and companies with more diverse, authentic, and innovative thinkers.

“You guys are bringing yourselves full to the floor, authentically and saying, ‘Look, you’re different. That’s great. Let’s see how we can work together and make this even better,’” Wilson said. “You cannot change your past, but you have the power to create a really, really great future story.”