Assad ranks No. 1 Keller Williams Realtor in the state of Georgia for 2020

Forsyth County resident Ryan Assad was named the No. 1 Keller Williams Realtor in the state of Georgia for 2020. The achievement places Assad amongst the most highly respected and productive Realtors in the country, according to a press release.

Assad has been working in the Atlanta real estate market for more than 25 years and specializes in residential home sales and corporate relocation in and around the Atlanta area.

In addition to being the top Realtor at his company, Assad was also the No. 1 agent at the North Atlanta Metro Association of Realtors in 2019, the No. 1 individual agent in Suwanee in 2018 and 2019, is a Certified Luxury Home