Assad ranks No. 1 Keller Williams Realtor in the state of Georgia for 2020

Forsyth County resident Ryan Assad was named the No. 1 Keller Williams Realtor in the state of Georgia for 2020. The achievement places Assad amongst the most highly respected and productive Realtors in the country, according to a press release.
Assad has been working in the Atlanta real estate market for more than 25 years and specializes in residential home sales and corporate relocation in and around the Atlanta area.
In addition to being the top Realtor at his company, Assad was also the No. 1 agent at the North Atlanta Metro Association of Realtors in 2019, the No. 1 individual agent in Suwanee in 2018 and 2019, is a Certified Luxury Home
Marketing Specialist and a member of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame for lifetime achievement.
“I’m honored and pleased to have earned this recognition from Keller Williams. My amazing clients have made this opportunity possible and I am grateful for their trust and confidence in me,” Assad said. “I look forward to helping my clients achieve their real estate goals in 2021.”
“We’re very proud of Ryan having earned this exclusive honor,” said Andrea Wright, Team Leader Keller Williams Realty Atlanta Partners. “He has been one of our top-producing agents for many years and we are excited to see his hard work and dedication generate such positive tangible results for him and his clients.”