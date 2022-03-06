Avenue of the Oaks latest tenant to sign with Cumming City Center

Avenue of the Oaks, a curated home décor and gift shop, will open later this year at the Cumming City Center.
After many years of completing interior design work and selling home décor and gifts in Roswell and Canton, owner Julie Hubbard decided the Cumming City Center would be the perfect location to open a shop.
“It has always been my dream to open a brick-and-mortar store somewhere in the Atlanta area. My search brought me to the Cumming City Center, and I knew when I first saw it that I wanted to be a part of this incredible project,” Hubbard said. “With all the unique retail stores, walking trails, restaurants, and amphitheater, it will be a location for all to shop, eat, and spend time with family and friends.”
Avenue of the Oaks is a shopping and design experience of simplicity and comfort, catering to all different design styles including modern farmhouse, traditional, transitional, mid-century, and many more, according to a news release.
Hubbard says by providing cozy, curated vignettes throughout the store, guests will be able to envision what the beautiful décor will look like in their individual homes.
“Think comfortable furniture pieces, tabletop, textiles, candles, lighting and accessories,” she said. “When I am asked how I decide what to purchase for my business, the answer is simple: I curate what I love.
“In addition to beautiful home décor, the store will be filled with gifts for that special friend or family member. We want you to be able to come into the store for any occasion to get the perfect birthday, wedding, baby or seasonal gift.”
Just as all the store’s home décor and gift items represent beauty, style, and special occasions, its unique name represents a place of great beauty and wonderful memories in Hubbard’s life.
“When naming my store, I wanted something special to me; a name that brought back memories but also gave the store a welcome feeling to my customers,” she said. “I graduated from Springhill College, a lovely small college in Mobile, Ala., where I earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
“The main road on campus is called the ‘Avenue of the Oaks,’ … as the name implies, it is lined with gorgeous 100-year-old oak trees. I enjoyed many special moments on that Avenue of the Oaks.
“My husband, Bob, gets the credit for the shop name,” Hubbard said. “He knew how special my college years were to me because of the dear friends I made there and still have today. He also knew I wanted this store to be an equally special place, filled with curated items to beautify any home and gifts to perfectly mark all those special occasions with family and friends.”
While they have lived in Roswell for several years, Julie and Bob Hubbard are no strangers to the community.
They lived here for 17 years while raising their two children, Katy and Jake.
“I believe that the Cumming City Center has a great ‘main street’ vibe with a ton of character, and it feels like home. It was exactly what I was looking for and I think it’s going to be a destination place for North Atlanta,” Julie Hubbard said.
“We at Avenue of the Oaks can’t wait to become part of the City Center family and the city of Cumming community again. We look forward to getting to know all of you in a personal way to help design your home to create memories that will last a lifetime.”