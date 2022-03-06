Avenue of the Oaks latest tenant to sign with Cumming City Center

Avenue of the Oaks, a curated home décor and gift shop, will open later this year at the Cumming City Center.

After many years of completing interior design work and selling home décor and gifts in Roswell and Canton, owner Julie Hubbard decided the Cumming City Center would be the perfect location to open a shop.

“It has always been my dream to open a brick-and-mortar store somewhere in the Atlanta area. My search brought me to the Cumming City Center, and I knew when I first saw it that I wanted to be a part of this incredible project,” Hubbard said. “With all the unique retail stores, walking trails, restaurants, and amphitheater, it will be a location for all to shop, eat, and spend time with family and friends.”

Avenue of the Oaks is a shopping and design experience of simplicity and comfort, catering to all different design styles including modern farmhouse, traditional, transitional, mid-century, and many more, according to a news release.

Hubbard says by providing cozy, curated vignettes throughout the store, guests will be able to envision what the beautiful décor will look like in their individual homes.



