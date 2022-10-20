Beaver Toyota marks 5 years, more than 23,000 vehicles sold

During the luncheon, employees also received individualized plaques commemorating the anniversary that listed all employees who had worked at the business over the last five years with a special message from owners Mike and Linda Beaver.

The ceremony was a chance to celebrate 19 employees, who Abad called out one-by-one to applause from the crowd, who had been with Beaver since the opening.

“What happens is, and you guys will attest to this, you work really, really hard to prepare it,” Abad said. “You build a big, beautiful building, you train your people for months before, you do all these wonderful things and you’re so ready and you’re pumped, and you open up the doors and there’s nobody there.”

Despite the difficulties of opening a new store, Abad said Beaver has become one of the most successful Toyota dealerships in the state.

He said since opening in October 2017, Beaver has sold 23,572 vehicles, serviced 117,050 cars since and serviced more than 6,545 body shop customers since opening.

The fifth anniversary wasn’t the only celebration for the business during the luncheon.

Darryl Bowen, district sales manager for Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC, was on hand to give out several awards, including the President’s Award, which is given to “dealers that excel in all facets of their operations,” according to Toyota’s website.

Bowen said the President’s Award is “something that does not come easy. It takes a lot of hard work. There’s a lot of metrics you have to hit in order to earn that award.”

“I just want to say that, being here these last four years now, watching what has happened in this store is just amazing,” Bowen told employees. “Where you guys are with the leadership of Mr. Beaver, Mrs. Beaver, Patrick, what you guys have done, it’s tremendous, it's amazing. I can’t compliment you enough for all that you have done and what you continue to do.”

For more information on Beaver Toyota, go to BeaverToyotaCumming.com



