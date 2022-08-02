Boutique brings ‘Top KNOTch’ items to City Center

Two years ago, Amanda Neighbors almost lost her mother to a horrible car accident. While her mother healed in the ICU for two months, Amanda turned to making beautiful jewelry as therapy.



That led her to want to do even more with her artistic abilities so about a year and a half ago, she opened Top KNOTch Boutique near Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in north Forsyth County.

Neighbors now plans on relocating Top KNOTch and the clothing, jewelry, gifts and accessories to the Cumming City Center. She handcrafts a wide variety of items including macramé, leather, and wooden earrings and scrabble name boards.

She also sells several other unique items handmade by other local artisans, including candles, journals, pottery and much more.

“Top KNOTch Boutique has such a unique vibe and offers tons of handmade items, comfortable clothing, and only the best gifts,” she said. “But wait, there’s more…we’ll be adding a wine bar when we open at the City Center.”



