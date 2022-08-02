Boutique brings ‘Top KNOTch’ items to City Center

Two years ago, Amanda Neighbors almost lost her mother to a horrible car accident. While her mother healed in the ICU for two months, Amanda turned to making beautiful jewelry as therapy.
That led her to want to do even more with her artistic abilities so about a year and a half ago, she opened Top KNOTch Boutique near Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in north Forsyth County.
Neighbors now plans on relocating Top KNOTch and the clothing, jewelry, gifts and accessories to the Cumming City Center. She handcrafts a wide variety of items including macramé, leather, and wooden earrings and scrabble name boards.
She also sells several other unique items handmade by other local artisans, including candles, journals, pottery and much more.
“Top KNOTch Boutique has such a unique vibe and offers tons of handmade items, comfortable clothing, and only the best gifts,” she said. “But wait, there’s more…we’ll be adding a wine bar when we open at the City Center.”
“Top KNOTch will be a great place to grab a glass of wine, shop with friends, and just have fun in a relaxed and cozy atmosphere,” she said. “We want ladies to have a place of fellowship and leave as friends, feeling more confident and loved.”
Neighbors said she has truly been blessed by wonderful customers who have supported her at the Browns Bridge Road location and, prior to that, through an online-only store, which she has run for the past five years.
“We cannot wait to be fully immersed in downtown Cumming and for everyone to see what Top
KNOTch has in store for the City Center,” she said. “I cannot thank our amazing community of customers and friends who have supported us and believed in our vision enough. To family and friends who have pitched in and helped us in any manner, we love you. I get to live my dream because of all of you.”
To learn more about Top KNOTch Boutique, click here or follow Amanda | Top KNOTch Boutique on Instagram and Top KNOTch Boutique on Facebook.