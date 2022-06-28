Boutique Med spa invigorates with health-focused Cumming City Center flagship

With a focus on helping everyone to look and feel their best, Good Chemistry Health & Med Spa co-founders Krystal Lokkesmoe and Benjamin House will bring their vision of wellness to the Cumming City Center, according to a news release.



The destination of choice for individuals who want to target the causes of aging rather than just the symptoms, Good Chemistry will do much more than simply focus on the outward signs of aging.

Rather, the facility will offer a carefully selected menu of state-of-the-art, science-based treatments for cellular regeneration, or in other words, services that help the body work the way it used to.

“When you come into Good Chemistry, you will receive a tailored plan to address all of your wellness and anti-aging concerns,” said House. “Our minimalist, mid-century studio boasts five treatment rooms, including a dedicated lounge for hydration therapy, and treatments range from traditional medical aesthetic services like wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, micr needling, chemical peels, and HydraFacials, up to integrative services like intravenous vitamin infusions and peptide therapy.”



