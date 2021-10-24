Buff City Soap’s fifth Georgia location coming to Halcyon

RocaPoint Partners recently announced a new addition to Halcyon.
Buff City Soap, a plant-based Soapmakers, will soon join the mix of experiential retail concepts at Halcyon, according to a news release.
With locations in Peachtree Corners, Roswell, McDonough and Buckhead, the fifth Atlanta area location for Buff City Soap will be located between Board & Brush and Nina + Leigh at Halcyon and is set to open in November.
“As we grow the Buff City Soap brand across the country, we are thrilled to open an additional metro Atlanta location at Halcyon,” said Alex Royter, owner of Buff City Soap. “With ongoing events and entertainment offerings, Halcyon is a part of people’s calendars rather than just a place to shop and dine, and we can’t wait to offer a unique sensory experience within our space and through pop-up events on the green space.”
Frustrated by the harsh chemicals and animal fats found in commercial soaps, detergents and shower oils, Brad and Jen Kellum embarked on a journey to find better products.
The couple created Buff City Soap in 2013, only offering plant-based soaps that were handmade daily in the Soap Makeries and had a delightful scent.
All soaps are handcrafted by staff members in a Soap Makery, ensuring each one is unique. At Halcyon, Buff City Soap will bring a mobile cart for hosting pop-up events, emoji-themed bath bomb parties for kids and more on the Village Green, per the release.
“Since the opening of the development nearly two years ago, Halcyon’s reputation has solidified as a thriving social destination and hub of office, retail and restaurant concepts,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners and developer of Halcyon. “With the addition of Buff City Soap, as well as the recent announcement of BBQGuys’ and Morgan Stanley’s move to Halcyon, we are thrilled about the ongoing momentum at the development and are excited for all that’s to come.”
For more information, visit www.visithalcyon.com.