Buff City Soap’s fifth Georgia location coming to Halcyon

RocaPoint Partners recently announced a new addition to Halcyon.

Buff City Soap, a plant-based Soapmakers, will soon join the mix of experiential retail concepts at Halcyon, according to a news release.

With locations in Peachtree Corners, Roswell, McDonough and Buckhead, the fifth Atlanta area location for Buff City Soap will be located between Board & Brush and Nina + Leigh at Halcyon and is set to open in November.

“As we grow the Buff City Soap brand across the country, we are thrilled to open an additional metro Atlanta location at Halcyon,” said Alex Royter, owner of Buff City Soap. “With ongoing events and entertainment offerings, Halcyon is a part of people’s calendars rather than just a place to shop and dine, and we can’t wait to offer a unique sensory experience within our space and through pop-up events on the green space.”



