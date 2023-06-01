This career fair with more than 40 local employers is coming to Forsyth County this week

Local graduates looking to jumpstart their career or those simply looking for something new are invited to take part in the FoCo Works Career Fair this week.
Hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and Forsyth County Schools, the fair featuring more than 40 local employers will be held Friday, June 2, at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
“Come out to connect with industry leaders and hiring managers and discover new exciting prospects,” the Chamber wrote in a statement. “Don’t miss out on this chance to explore endless possibilities and take that next big step in your career journey.”
While the career fair is open to anyone interested in finding a new job, it is also part of Launch Work Ready Program, a four-day career readiness program for recent high school graduates transitioning into the workforce.
Brooke Stall, the Chamber’s Director of Workforce Development, said the program was first introduced last year to help young adults connect with local professionals and learn important skills like financial literacy, communication, project management skills, resumé writing and more.
This year, leaders also added industry tours where the recent graduates were able to visit Forsyth County’s 911 Center, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Swagelok Georgia and more.
“All within Forsyth County because the ultimate goal is that they gain employment in Forsyth County and help the economic growth and prosperity here,” Stall said.
After learning these skills, hearing from community speakers and taking part in industry tours, the program ends with the career fair where the graduates in the program will have the first hour to speak to employers before the fair opens to the public at 11 a.m.