This career fair with more than 40 local employers is coming to Forsyth County this week

Local graduates looking to jumpstart their career or those simply looking for something new are invited to take part in the FoCo Works Career Fair this week.

Hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and Forsyth County Schools, the fair featuring more than 40 local employers will be held Friday, June 2, at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Come out to connect with industry leaders and hiring managers and discover new exciting prospects,” the Chamber wrote in a statement. “Don’t miss out on this chance to explore endless possibilities and take that next big step in your career journey.”