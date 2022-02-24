Celebrating the Best of Forsyth 2022

This week, for the eighth year, businesses and members of the community were recognized for being the Best of Forsyth.

The 2022 Best of Forsyth celebration was held at Beaver Toyota of Cumming on Wednesday, Feb. 16, to honor the 300 winners chosen by more than 334,000 votes from about 36,000 participants.

“Best of Forsyth 2022 was one of our best contests to date. It was great that we all were able to gather back together in one venue this year after being split up last year,” said Stephanie Woody, group publisher of Metro Market Media. “We would like to send a huge thank you to Beaver Toyota, who not only was our presenting sponsor this year but also provided a beautiful venue for the event.

“I would also like to thank the community for its continued support in the contest each year and for making the Best of Forsyth seal something to be proud of. We look forward to putting on this event each year and are already looking forward to 2023.”



