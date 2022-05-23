Chamber celebrates local businesses at STAR Business Awards

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce recently took some time to admire the STARS
On Thursday, May 19, the chamber hosted the STAR Business Awards, where four local small businesses were celebrated, as part of the group’s STAR Business Month in May.
“I’m excited to celebrate our community’s shining local businesses,” said Derek Brooks, chairman of the chamber. “The STAR Awards is the culmination of an entire month of celebrating FOCO’s STAR businesses in our community.”
Four winners were celebrated during the ceremony:
- · Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts;
- · Halcyon Forsyth;
- · Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant;
- · And Beaver Toyota of Cumming, which won the Overall Shining Star Award.
Brooks said the winners provided analysis, targeted business plans, post-COVID adaptability and “how they reinvested back into the Forsyth County community.”
The ceremony was one of several events hosted by the chamber in May to celebrate STAR businesses, which also included meetups, panel discussions and more.
For each winner, a video was played showcasing the business and their impact on Forsyth County before officials with the businesses were presented with a physical award by chamber members.
Once the awards were given, Brooks asked all businesses owners present at the meeting to stand, thanked them and spoke about the importance of small businesses in the community.
“Thank you for being a part of what gives our community the flavor that is has,” he said. “Thank you for giving our community a place for people to come visit and do business. Thank you for making sure our students have sponsors for the sports teams because it helps the cost to parents.”