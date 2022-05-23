Chamber celebrates local businesses at STAR Business Awards

The Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce recently took some time to admire the STARS

On Thursday, May 19, the chamber hosted the STAR Business Awards, where four local small businesses were celebrated, as part of the group’s STAR Business Month in May.

“I’m excited to celebrate our community’s shining local businesses,” said Derek Brooks, chairman of the chamber. “The STAR Awards is the culmination of an entire month of celebrating FOCO’s STAR businesses in our community.”