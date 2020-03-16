Chick-fil-A closing indoor seating in response to COVID-19

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Chick-fil-A has closed dining areas in all of its restaurants nationwide as concern grows about COVID-19.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain announced Monday morning that it was closing its indoor dining areas.

“Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options,” the restaurant announced online. “Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you.”

Restaurants have made extra efforts to offer takeout during the novel coronavirus crisis, but many restaurants have been slow to shutter their indoor seating in response to calls to action from governors in the country.