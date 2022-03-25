Chris Cauley, Four Carsons Entertainment partner with Cumming City Center

The Cumming City Center has partnered with Four Carsons Entertainment to manage various aspects of performances at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, according to a news release.



Chris Cauley Owned and operated by Cumming native Chris Cauley, Four Carsons Entertainment is a talent-sourcing and event-consulting company providing world-class event experiences.

As a music director and vocalist who draws on his more than 18 years of experience in live event production, including touring as an artist, being part of NBC’s “The Voice,” and working with A-list artists and producers, Cauley has a unique perspective into what makes a production excellent and what drives a great live experience.

Through Four Carsons Entertainment, Cauley now puts his production expertise to work for clients all over the country. He said having the chance to partner with the Cumming City Center was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I’m a Cumming-Forsyth County native, a graduate of Forsyth Central High School, and Cumming is still my home,” he said. “When I learned about the Cumming City Center and all the wonderful things this development will bring to my hometown, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”



