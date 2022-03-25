Chris Cauley, Four Carsons Entertainment partner with Cumming City Center

The Cumming City Center has partnered with Four Carsons Entertainment to manage various aspects of performances at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater, according to a news release.
Owned and operated by Cumming native Chris Cauley, Four Carsons Entertainment is a talent-sourcing and event-consulting company providing world-class event experiences.
As a music director and vocalist who draws on his more than 18 years of experience in live event production, including touring as an artist, being part of NBC’s “The Voice,” and working with A-list artists and producers, Cauley has a unique perspective into what makes a production excellent and what drives a great live experience.
Through Four Carsons Entertainment, Cauley now puts his production expertise to work for clients all over the country. He said having the chance to partner with the Cumming City Center was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“I’m a Cumming-Forsyth County native, a graduate of Forsyth Central High School, and Cumming is still my home,” he said. “When I learned about the Cumming City Center and all the wonderful things this development will bring to my hometown, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”
Four Carsons Entertainment will help to vet, book, and manage performances at the City Center’s Lou Sobh Amphitheater, according to the release.
Four Carsons will help with booking entertainment, booking and managing production, assisting talent at shows, coordinating logistics for performances, and providing creative consulting services.
Jennifer Archer, City Center property manager, said she was thrilled to be able to partner with Four Carsons Entertainment for these services.
“We want to bring a lot of high-quality performances to the City Center, and this partnership opens up so many more opportunities for us and our community,” she said. “We’re super excited to have someone of Chris Cauley’s experience and reputation working alongside us to coordinate top-notch performances for our community to enjoy.”
To learn more about Four Carsons Entertainment, visit www.fourcarsonsent.com.