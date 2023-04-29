City Center contractor wins state award

The contractor for the Cumming City Center recently won an award for their work on the project.
Cooper & Company recently was recognized by The Associated General Contractors of Georgia with the Build Georgia Award for providing “the ‘white box’ or shell construction” of the city center buildings, officials said in a news release. The award is given to firms that “represent the best the construction industry has to offer by both general contractors and specialty contractors.”
“This is the cherry on top, winning a Build Georgia Award for Cooper & Company in our own backyard,” Cooper & Company President Steve Cooper said in the release.
According to the release, the company handled “construction of 10 individual buildings at more than 110,000 square feet while aligning with the owner’s individual trade contractors which included roofing, doors, windows, elevators, hardscapes, and interior tenant build-out.”
“It was our privilege to be part of such a project that will bring new life to the City of Cumming. We are looking forward to watching these buildings open and seeing the community out and about enjoying the new Cumming City Center,” Cooper said.
The company architect firm, Dwell Design Studio, designed the City Center project.
“We enjoyed the opportunity to get to work with the team at Dwell as well as the City of Cumming on this development,” Cooper said.