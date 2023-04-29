City Center contractor wins state award

The contractor for the Cumming City Center recently won an award for their work on the project.

Cooper & Company recently was recognized by The Associated General Contractors of Georgia with the Build Georgia Award for providing “the ‘white box’ or shell construction” of the city center buildings, officials said in a news release. The award is given to firms that “represent the best the construction industry has to offer by both general contractors and specialty contractors.”

“This is the cherry on top, winning a Build Georgia Award for Cooper & Company in our own backyard,” Cooper & Company President Steve Cooper said in the release.