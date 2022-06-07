ClearCourse Transportation Solutions signs with Cumming City Center

ClearCourse Transportation Solutions, a Better Communities Collaborative company that specializes in transportation engineering design, announced recently they will be relocating the firm’s headquarters to the Cumming City Center, according to a news release.
ClearCourse is a traffic and transportation engineering firm, with more than 30 years of experience.
The transportation engineering firm is led by Brent Cook, who has three decades of experience serving the residents of Georgia to help ClearCourse clients create safer roads and better routes to keep their communities safely in motion.
Prior to joining ClearCourse, Cook had an extensive 27-year career with the Georgia Department of Transportation, or GDOT, as a planning and traffic engineer.
By holding PE licenses in Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee as well as additional accreditations considered prestigious in his field, Cook works to remain an active resource to ClearCourse clients and communities throughout the Southeast, according to the release.
The relocation to the Cumming City Center marks the next chapter of expansion for ClearCourse as the firm celebrates the growth it has experienced since its inception in spring of 2021.
Centrally positioned in the new City Center, this commitment reaffirms the firm’s ambitions to establish long-term roots in the area and to provide continued support to the Forsyth community and surrounding region.
