ClearCourse Transportation Solutions signs with Cumming City Center

ClearCourse Transportation Solutions, a Better Communities Collaborative company that specializes in transportation engineering design, announced recently they will be relocating the firm’s headquarters to the Cumming City Center, according to a news release.



ClearCourse is a traffic and transportation engineering firm, with more than 30 years of experience.

The transportation engineering firm is led by Brent Cook, who has three decades of experience serving the residents of Georgia to help ClearCourse clients create safer roads and better routes to keep their communities safely in motion.

Prior to joining ClearCourse, Cook had an extensive 27-year career with the Georgia Department of Transportation, or GDOT, as a planning and traffic engineer.



