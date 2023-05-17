This coffee shop is opening soon at Cumming City Center

The goal with opening the new coffee shop, Cole said, isn’t to start a second identical Because Coffee shop, but rather to create a whole new experience for coffee lovers coming to the City Center.



“We weren’t ready to just copy and paste Because Coffee; we felt that this has become a real local thing for us in Dawson County and didn’t want to feel like we were turning into a chain,” Cole said. “We’re really focused on the roasting side of things here and we’re ready to have a different vibe and a different feel at a shop that’s focused on the craft beverage side.”

Because Coffee will continue focusing on the craft roasting side of the coffee business and the new shop, which will be called Myth & Legend, will focus more on craft beverages, featuring a whole new syrup line, a wide array of espresso-based drinks and mocktails, nitro brews and culinary-inspired drinks made to offer customers not only a great taste but a visual experience, too.

“We’re not going to repeat our drinks; what’s here is here and what’s there is there,” Cole said. “We’re focused on the craft roasting here and that’s going to be focused on highlighting the roast in a craft coffee beverage.”

Myth & Legend will also offer a rotation of manual brews, which will have a dedicated space in the shop and allow customers to learn about different methods of brewing coffee through informational signs, videos and QR codes.

“We’re going to rotate throughout the year and feature some different manual brews,” Cole said. “We’re going to have a space that’s dedicated to it and it’ll take a little bit more time but we’re going to explain the story and the concept, everything about that method.”

