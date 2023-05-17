This coffee shop is opening soon at Cumming City Center

Next month, Dawson County’s Because Coffee will open a second location in Forsyth County at the new Cumming City Center.
Because Coffee owner Doug Cole said he first started thinking about opening a second location over a year ago. Through a connection he had with Melissa Mayton, who used to work for the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce, he was able to meet representatives of the new Cumming City Center, who had a space that they were reserving for exactly the type of shop he was proposing.
“They had the space we’re moving into specifically reserved for a coffee shop," said Cole. "They didn’t have a coffee shop yet but they wanted a coffee shop in that spot the whole time.”
The goal with opening the new coffee shop, Cole said, isn’t to start a second identical Because Coffee shop, but rather to create a whole new experience for coffee lovers coming to the City Center.
“We weren’t ready to just copy and paste Because Coffee; we felt that this has become a real local thing for us in Dawson County and didn’t want to feel like we were turning into a chain,” Cole said. “We’re really focused on the roasting side of things here and we’re ready to have a different vibe and a different feel at a shop that’s focused on the craft beverage side.”
Because Coffee will continue focusing on the craft roasting side of the coffee business and the new shop, which will be called Myth & Legend, will focus more on craft beverages, featuring a whole new syrup line, a wide array of espresso-based drinks and mocktails, nitro brews and culinary-inspired drinks made to offer customers not only a great taste but a visual experience, too.
“We’re not going to repeat our drinks; what’s here is here and what’s there is there,” Cole said. “We’re focused on the craft roasting here and that’s going to be focused on highlighting the roast in a craft coffee beverage.”
Myth & Legend will also offer a rotation of manual brews, which will have a dedicated space in the shop and allow customers to learn about different methods of brewing coffee through informational signs, videos and QR codes.
“We’re going to rotate throughout the year and feature some different manual brews,” Cole said. “We’re going to have a space that’s dedicated to it and it’ll take a little bit more time but we’re going to explain the story and the concept, everything about that method.”
The name Myth & Legend, he said, came about while brainstorming what new theme and brand would fit into the city center.
“We went with kind of an older feel, kind of ‘20s, speakeasy feel, and that’s how we ended up with Myth & Legend,” Cole said. “The City Center is kind of focused on telling parts of the story of Cumming, so like right next to us in our suite there will be a fire engine to memorialize and commemorate firefighters, and the name Myth & Legend loosely ties into telling stories, too.”
The idea of storytelling, Cole said, is a large part of what Because Coffee has become in the nearly four years it’s been open and what he hopes Myth & Legend will be, too. The logo for the new shop will also feature a real-life “mythical” creature that is a part of the North Georgia area.
“We worked with logo designer Andrew Averso and we went with kind of a mythic animal that lives here in the area, the bear,” Cole said. “We’ve commissioned some cool artwork that’s going to go in there and play into a wide variety of myths and legends that you’ll see around; some world myths and local historical, legendary people, and we’ll kind of work that into the artwork of that place.”
Cole said that he’s incredibly excited for Myth & Legend to open at the city center, and that he’s excited for all of the possibilities that the new shop and new location will hold.
“The city itself is doing a great job planning events, concerts and festivals; there’s scads of people out there all the time and the place isn’t even half open so I’m really looking forward to making a lot of coffee for a lot of people because of that,” Cole said.
Cole and his team are aiming for Myth & Legend to officially open around the end of June, and will keep customers updated through social media posts. Those interested can also sign up at the coffee shop’s website to receive information about a series of “secret soft openings” that the shop will hold leading up to its grand opening.
“You hope everybody is going to be excited, and just to know that everybody is excited just makes you feel good,” Cole said. “Hopefully Myth & Legend will become a part of other peoples’ stories in that community.”
To sign up for updates including information about the soft openings, go to https://mythandlegend.coffee/ or follow the new coffee shop on social media at https://www.instagram.com/mythandlegend.coffee/ or https://www.facebook.com/mythandlegend.coffee.