Cruising at 75: Andean Chevrolet celebrates milestone anniversary

One of Cumming’s most well-known businesses recently celebrated a milestone anniversary.

Officials with Andean Chevrolet, located at 527 Atlanta Road, celebrated the dealership’s 75th anniversary with the community on Thursday, March 26.

“Seventy-five years is a tremendous feat,” said Reggie Warren, zone manager for Chevrolet and General Motors. “A lot of dealers don’t reach this far. This is an industry that we see a lot of ups and downs, but it’s all about the team. Keep pushing and driving the business, and this is what Andean represents.”

Andean was opened in 1948 across from the Cumming Cemetery by James A. Otwell, Jr. and his wife Dorothy, who coined the dealership’s name after their daughters, Patricia Anne and Sara Dean.

Owner Jim Otwell, son of James Otwell, said his father’s leadership can still be seen at the business today.