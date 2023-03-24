Cruising at 75: Andean Chevrolet celebrates milestone anniversary

One of Cumming’s most well-known businesses recently celebrated a milestone anniversary.
Officials with Andean Chevrolet, located at 527 Atlanta Road, celebrated the dealership’s 75th anniversary with the community on Thursday, March 26.
“Seventy-five years is a tremendous feat,” said Reggie Warren, zone manager for Chevrolet and General Motors. “A lot of dealers don’t reach this far. This is an industry that we see a lot of ups and downs, but it’s all about the team. Keep pushing and driving the business, and this is what Andean represents.”
Andean was opened in 1948 across from the Cumming Cemetery by James A. Otwell, Jr. and his wife Dorothy, who coined the dealership’s name after their daughters, Patricia Anne and Sara Dean.
Owner Jim Otwell, son of James Otwell, said his father’s leadership can still be seen at the business today.
“We’re not open on Sunday,” Jim Otwell said. “We believe in our employees having that day off to be with their family, to just relax, go to church, whatever, so we’re not open on Sunday. My father said a long time ago that if you can’t make a living in six days, you won’t make it in seven days.”
Andean moved to its current location in 1971. In 1973, James Otwell passed away, leaving then 20-year-old Jim to run the business.
“Who would think after 50 years, we’d still be right here,” Jim Otwell said.
Zone manager Scott Hauser applauded Andean not only for its success in business but how much the dealership has given to the community.
“You start thinking back that someone’s been around for 75 years with Chevrolet, not only did you make [General Motors] better and Chevrolet better and your team made GM and Chevrolet better, but I know how much you, and in the past, have invested in this community, and that makes a difference,” Hauser said.
During the ceremony, Jim Otwell thanked his family, employees and customers at the business, including giving out t-shirts and coins to celebrate the occasion.
The anniversary t-shirts featured three Chevy vehicles: a 2023 Corvette Z06 to mark the current year, a 1975 Caprice to celebrate the anniversary and a 1948 convertible for the year the dealership opened.
While the 1975 and 2023 vehicles were outside the dealership for the ceremony, Jim Otwell’s son, Andean Executive Manager Joseph Otwell, said the team had worked to have the 1948 model at the ceremony, not only to show off but also as a gift for his father.
“It’s the one car you’ve always wanted,” said Joseph Otwell. “It’s a 1948 Chevrolet convertible, so we found one, but it had a little hold-up in customs, so it’s not going to be here until the end of April. We found it in Norway.”